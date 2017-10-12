India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.98 percent on Thursday compared with 6.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/11/17) 24.50/26.00 04.43/04.70 05.69/05.96 2M(18/12/17) 48.25/50.00 04.29/04.45 05.60/05.75 3M(16/01/18) 69.50/71.50 04.24/04.36 05.63/05.75 6M(16/04/18) 140.75/142.75 04.34/04.40 05.92/05.98 1Y(16/10/18) 273.25/275.25 04.20/04.23 06.11/06.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1003 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)