India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.98 percent on Monday compared with 5.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/11/17) 25.25/26.75 04.31/04.57 05.57/05.83 2M(18/12/17) 46.25/48.00 04.27/04.44 05.58/05.74 3M(18/01/18) 68.25/70.25 04.18/04.30 05.57/05.69 6M(18/04/18) 139.75/141.75 04.33/04.39 05.92/05.98 1Y(19/10/18) 273.00/275.00 04.20/04.23 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7603 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)