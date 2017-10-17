India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.98 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/11/17) 24.50/26.00 04.30/04.57 05.56/05.83 2M(26/12/17) 48.50/50.25 04.26/04.41 05.57/05.72 3M(23/01/18) 68.50/70.50 04.19/04.31 05.58/05.70 6M(23/04/18) 139.75/141.75 04.32/04.38 05.92/05.98 1Y(23/10/18) 272.25/274.25 04.19/04.22 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9226 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)