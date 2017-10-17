FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
October 17, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.98 percent on
Tuesday compared with 5.98 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(24/11/17)   24.50/26.00    04.30/04.57   05.56/05.83
  2M(26/12/17)   48.50/50.25    04.26/04.41   05.57/05.72
  3M(23/01/18)   68.50/70.50    04.19/04.31   05.58/05.70
  6M(23/04/18)  139.75/141.75   04.32/04.38   05.92/05.98
  1Y(23/10/18)  272.25/274.25   04.19/04.22   06.12/06.15
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9226 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
