India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.99 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.99 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/11/17) 23.50/25.00 04.25/04.52 05.51/05.78 2M(26/12/17) 47.50/49.00 04.23/04.36 05.54/05.67 3M(24/01/18) 68.25/70.00 04.16/04.27 05.56/05.66 6M(24/04/18) 140.25/142.25 04.32/04.38 05.93/05.99 1Y(24/10/18) 273.00/275.00 04.20/04.23 06.13/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0649 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)