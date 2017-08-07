India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.00 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.00 percent on Monday compared with 6.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/09/17) 25.75/27.00 04.47/04.69 05.72/05.94 2M(10/10/17) 48.50/50.50 04.48/04.66 05.77/05.95 3M(09/11/17) 72.00/74.00 04.48/04.61 05.83/05.95 6M(09/02/18) 142.25/144.25 04.43/04.49 05.93/06.00 1Y(09/08/18) 275.50/277.50 04.32/04.35 06.15/06.19 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7375 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)