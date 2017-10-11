India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.00 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.00 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/11/17) 25.00/26.25 04.51/04.74 05.77/06.00 2M(13/12/17) 48.25/50.25 04.42/04.61 05.72/05.91 3M(16/01/18) 73.25/75.25 04.31/04.43 05.70/05.82 6M(13/04/18) 141.75/143.75 04.36/04.42 05.94/06.00 1Y(15/10/18) 276.50/278.50 04.21/04.24 06.13/06.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2691 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)