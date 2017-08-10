India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.01 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.01 percent on Thursday compared with 5.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/09/17) 24.25/25.50 04.47/04.70 05.72/05.95 2M(16/10/17) 49.50/51.50 04.48/04.67 05.77/05.96 3M(14/11/17) 72.00/74.00 04.47/04.59 05.81/05.93 6M(14/02/18) 143.25/145.25 04.44/04.51 05.95/06.01 1Y(14/08/18) 276.50/278.50 04.32/04.36 06.15/06.18 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9437 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)