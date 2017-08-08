India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.02 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.02 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/09/17) 25.00/26.50 04.47/04.74 05.73/06.00 2M(10/10/17) 48.00/49.75 04.51/04.67 05.79/05.96 3M(10/11/17) 72.25/74.00 04.50/04.61 05.84/05.95 6M(12/02/18) 144.75/146.75 04.46/04.52 05.96/06.02 1Y(10/08/18) 277.25/279.25 04.35/04.38 06.18/06.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7382 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)