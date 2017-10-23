India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.04 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.04 percent on Monday compared with 5.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/11/17) 25.50/26.75 04.34/04.55 05.60/05.81 2M(26/12/17) 47.25/49.00 04.28/04.44 05.61/05.76 3M(25/01/18) 69.00/70.75 04.21/04.32 05.61/05.72 6M(25/04/18) 141.50/143.50 04.36/04.43 05.98/06.04 1Y(25/10/18) 274.75/276.75 04.23/04.26 06.16/06.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0239 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)