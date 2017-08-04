India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.05 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.05 percent on Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.80 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/09/17) 24.25/25.50 04.48/04.71 05.73/05.96 2M(10/10/17) 49.50/51.50 04.50/04.68 05.79/05.97 3M(08/11/17) 72.50/74.50 04.51/04.64 05.86/05.99 6M(08/02/18) 144.00/146.00 04.48/04.55 05.99/06.05 1Y(08/08/18) 278.25/280.25 04.37/04.40 06.19/06.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7091 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)