India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.07 pct

Nov 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.07 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.24 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/12/17) 19.50/21.25 03.81/04.15 05.18/05.52 2M(31/01/18) 40.25/42.00 03.68/03.84 05.13/05.29 3M(28/02/18) 61.00/63.00 03.84/03.97 05.35/05.48 6M(31/05/18) 137.75/139.75 04.29/04.35 06.00/06.07 1Y(30/11/18) 271.75/273.75 04.22/04.25 06.27/06.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4206 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)