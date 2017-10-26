India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.07 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.07 percent on Thursday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/17) 23.50/25.00 04.27/04.54 05.53/05.81 2M(29/12/17) 45.50/47.00 04.27/04.41 05.61/05.75 3M(30/01/18) 69.00/70.75 04.23/04.33 05.64/05.74 6M(27/04/18) 139.50/141.50 04.39/04.45 06.01/06.07 1Y(30/10/18) 275.25/277.25 04.25/04.28 06.20/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7888 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)