India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.08 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/11/17) 26.75/28.00 04.68/04.89 05.94/06.15 2M(12/12/17) 49.25/51.25 04.52/04.70 05.81/06.00 3M(12/01/18) 72.50/74.50 04.41/04.53 05.80/05.92 6M(12/04/18) 144.50/146.50 04.44/04.50 06.02/06.08 1Y(12/10/18) 279.00/281.00 04.27/04.31 06.19/06.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2652 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)