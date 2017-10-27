India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.08 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.08 percent on Friday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.95 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/17) 23.00/24.50 04.30/04.58 05.56/05.84 2M(29/12/17) 44.75/46.50 04.25/04.42 05.59/05.76 3M(31/01/18) 69.25/71.00 04.22/04.33 05.63/05.74 6M(27/04/18) 139.25/141.25 04.39/04.45 06.02/06.08 1Y(31/10/18) 276.00/278.00 04.24/04.27 06.19/06.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0931 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)