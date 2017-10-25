India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.11 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.01 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/11/17) 24.00/25.50 04.34/04.61 05.60/05.87 2M(27/12/17) 47.00/49.00 04.32/04.50 05.65/05.84 3M(29/01/18) 71.50/73.50 04.26/04.38 05.67/05.79 6M(27/04/18) 143.75/145.75 04.43/04.49 06.04/06.11 1Y(29/10/18) 279.25/281.25 04.26/04.29 06.21/06.25 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1386 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)