India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct
#Company News
November 22, 2017 / 11:59 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(26/12/17)   23.50/25.00    04.14/04.40   05.49/05.76
  2M(24/01/18)   43.00/44.50    03.97/04.11   05.41/05.55
  3M(26/02/18)   67.50/69.25    04.05/04.15   05.55/05.65
  6M(24/05/18)  140.00/142.00   04.36/04.42   06.07/06.13
  1Y(26/11/18)  276.25/278.25   04.24/04.27   06.29/06.32
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7453 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
