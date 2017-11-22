India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/17) 23.50/25.00 04.14/04.40 05.49/05.76 2M(24/01/18) 43.00/44.50 03.97/04.11 05.41/05.55 3M(26/02/18) 67.50/69.25 04.05/04.15 05.55/05.65 6M(24/05/18) 140.00/142.00 04.36/04.42 06.07/06.13 1Y(26/11/18) 276.25/278.25 04.24/04.27 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7453 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)