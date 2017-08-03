India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Thursday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.90 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/09/17) 24.25/25.50 04.49/04.72 05.74/05.97 2M(10/10/17) 50.75/52.75 04.55/04.73 05.83/06.01 3M(07/11/17) 73.00/75.00 04.55/04.68 05.90/06.02 6M(07/02/18) 146.25/148.25 04.56/04.62 06.06/06.13 1Y(07/08/18) 287.50/289.50 04.52/04.55 06.35/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6314 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)