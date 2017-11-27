India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.15 pct

Nov 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Monday compared with 6.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.69 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/12/17) 21.25/23.00 04.00/04.33 05.37/05.70 2M(29/01/18) 41.25/43.00 03.82/03.98 05.26/05.42 3M(28/02/18) 64.00/66.00 03.97/04.09 05.48/05.60 6M(29/05/18) 140.25/142.25 04.37/04.43 06.09/06.15 1Y(29/11/18) 275.50/277.50 04.26/04.29 06.31/06.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6948 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)