India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.83 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/17) 23.75/25.25 04.17/04.43 05.50/05.76 2M(24/01/18) 44.00/45.50 04.05/04.19 05.47/05.61 3M(26/02/18) 68.75/70.50 04.10/04.21 05.59/05.70 6M(24/05/18) 142.00/144.00 04.40/04.46 06.11/06.17 1Y(26/11/18) 278.25/280.25 04.25/04.29 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0386 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)