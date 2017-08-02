FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 months ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(05/09/17)   25.25/26.50    04.50/04.72   05.75/05.97
  2M(04/10/17)   48.50/50.50    04.53/04.72   05.81/06.00
  3M(06/11/17)   75.50/77.50    04.58/04.70   05.92/06.04
  6M(05/02/18)  149.50/151.50   04.60/04.67   06.11/06.17
  1Y(06/08/18)  295.00/297.00   04.58/04.61   06.41/06.44
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0690 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

