India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Monday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.00 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/12/17) 26.00/27.50 04.43/04.68 05.69/05.95 2M(02/01/18) 48.00/50.00 04.35/04.53 05.70/05.88 3M(01/02/18) 70.75/72.75 04.32/04.44 05.73/05.86 6M(02/05/18) 145.00/147.00 04.48/04.54 06.11/06.17 1Y(01/11/18) 279.75/281.75 04.31/04.34 06.26/06.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9338 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)