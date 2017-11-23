FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.18 pct
November 23, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 2 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.18 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(27/12/17)   21.75/23.25    04.08/04.37   05.44/05.72
  2M(29/01/18)   43.75/45.50    03.91/04.07   05.35/05.51
  3M(27/02/18)   66.00/67.75    04.04/04.15   05.54/05.65
  6M(29/05/18)  143.00/145.00   04.40/04.46   06.11/06.18
  1Y(27/11/18)  277.50/279.50   04.28/04.31   06.32/06.35
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7949 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

