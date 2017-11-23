India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.18 pct

Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on Thursday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/17) 21.75/23.25 04.08/04.37 05.44/05.72 2M(29/01/18) 43.75/45.50 03.91/04.07 05.35/05.51 3M(27/02/18) 66.00/67.75 04.04/04.15 05.54/05.65 6M(29/05/18) 143.00/145.00 04.40/04.46 06.11/06.18 1Y(27/11/18) 277.50/279.50 04.28/04.31 06.32/06.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7949 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)