India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.18 pct

Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on Friday compared with 6.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/12/17) 21.50/23.00 04.04/04.32 05.40/05.68 2M(29/01/18) 43.00/44.50 03.91/04.05 05.35/05.49 3M(28/02/18) 65.50/67.50 04.01/04.14 05.52/05.64 6M(29/05/18) 142.00/144.00 04.40/04.46 06.11/06.18 1Y(28/11/18) 277.00/279.00 04.28/04.31 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7328 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)