India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.18 pct

Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.18 percent on Monday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.65 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/01/18) 20.25/21.75 03.38/03.63 04.86/05.11 2M(14/02/18) 40.25/42.25 03.62/03.80 05.16/05.34 3M(13/03/18) 61.00/63.00 03.84/03.97 05.44/05.57 6M(13/06/18) 138.50/140.50 04.32/04.38 06.11/06.18 1Y(13/12/18) 274.75/276.75 04.27/04.30 06.40/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3616 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)