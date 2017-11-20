India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Monday compared with 6.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.90 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/12/17) 22.50/23.75 04.21/04.44 05.52/05.76 2M(22/01/18) 45.00/46.50 04.14/04.28 05.56/05.69 3M(22/02/18) 68.50/70.25 04.18/04.28 05.66/05.77 6M(22/05/18) 143.50/145.50 04.45/04.51 06.14/06.20 1Y(26/11/18) 281.25/283.25 04.28/04.31 06.29/06.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0565 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)