India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Monday compared with 6.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/12/17) 23.00/24.50 04.32/04.61 05.59/05.87 2M(08/01/18) 46.50/48.25 04.30/04.46 05.66/05.82 3M(08/02/18) 70.50/72.25 04.32/04.43 05.75/05.86 6M(08/05/18) 144.25/146.25 04.49/04.56 06.15/06.21 1Y(09/11/18) 280.00/282.00 04.31/04.34 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7267 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)