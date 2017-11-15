India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/12/17) 24.00/25.50 04.32/04.59 05.61/05.88 2M(17/01/18) 46.50/48.50 04.26/04.44 05.65/05.83 3M(20/02/18) 72.50/74.50 04.26/04.38 05.72/05.84 6M(17/05/18) 145.00/147.00 04.47/04.53 06.15/06.21 1Y(19/11/18) 282.25/284.25 04.29/04.32 06.29/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3689 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)