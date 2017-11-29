India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/18) 20.25/21.75 03.70/03.98 05.09/05.36 2M(05/02/18) 42.00/43.75 03.78/03.94 05.23/05.39 3M(05/03/18) 63.75/65.50 03.97/04.08 05.49/05.60 6M(04/06/18) 142.25/144.25 04.43/04.49 06.15/06.21 1Y(04/12/18) 279.00/281.00 04.33/04.36 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4058 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)