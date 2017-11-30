India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Thursday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.68 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/01/18) 20.50/22.00 03.75/04.02 05.14/05.42 2M(05/02/18) 41.25/43.00 03.77/03.93 05.23/05.39 3M(05/03/18) 63.25/65.00 03.98/04.09 05.50/05.61 6M(05/06/18) 142.00/144.00 04.42/04.48 06.15/06.21 1Y(05/12/18) 277.50/279.50 04.31/04.34 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4332 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)