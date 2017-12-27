India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.77 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/01/18) 18.75/20.25 03.23/03.49 04.83/05.09 2M(28/02/18) 39.50/41.25 03.68/03.85 05.34/05.50 3M(28/03/18) 61.25/63.25 03.92/04.04 05.65/05.78 6M(29/06/18) 135.50/137.50 04.24/04.30 06.14/06.21 1Y(31/12/18) 271.00/273.00 04.20/04.23 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1577 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)