India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.23 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.23 percent on Friday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/12/17) 23.50/24.75 04.40/04.63 05.67/05.90 2M(16/01/18) 48.50/50.25 04.32/04.48 05.71/05.86 3M(14/02/18) 70.75/72.75 04.32/04.44 05.77/05.89 6M(14/05/18) 145.00/147.00 04.50/04.56 06.17/06.23 1Y(14/11/18) 280.75/282.75 04.32/04.35 06.31/06.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0147 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)