India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.23 pct

Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.23 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.54 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/01/18) 19.50/21.25 03.34/03.64 04.84/05.14 2M(14/02/18) 40.25/42.00 03.67/03.83 05.22/05.38 3M(14/03/18) 62.25/64.00 03.92/04.03 05.53/05.64 6M(14/06/18) 140.00/142.00 04.35/04.42 06.16/06.23 1Y(14/12/18) 277.75/279.75 04.31/04.34 06.45/06.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4834 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)