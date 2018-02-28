India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.23 pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/04/18) 27.50/29.00 04.97/05.24 06.67/06.95 2M(07/05/18) 48.25/50.25 04.29/04.47 06.15/06.33 3M(05/06/18) 67.75/69.75 04.13/04.25 06.20/06.32 6M(05/09/18) 127.00/129.00 03.87/03.93 06.17/06.23 1Y(05/03/19) 243.25/245.25 03.74/03.77 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1031 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)