India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.24 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/12/17) 24.75/26.50 04.31/04.61 05.59/05.90 2M(16/01/18) 47.25/49.00 04.32/04.48 05.71/05.87 3M(16/02/18) 71.25/73.00 04.31/04.42 05.77/05.88 6M(16/05/18) 146.25/148.25 04.50/04.56 06.18/06.24 1Y(16/11/18) 282.75/284.75 04.32/04.35 06.32/06.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5171 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)