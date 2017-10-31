India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.24 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.12 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/12/17) 25.50/27.00 04.49/04.75 05.76/06.02 2M(02/01/18) 48.25/49.75 04.46/04.60 05.80/05.94 3M(02/02/18) 71.75/73.50 04.39/04.50 05.81/05.92 6M(02/05/18) 146.00/148.00 04.55/04.61 06.18/06.24 1Y(02/11/18) 282.00/284.00 04.35/04.38 06.31/06.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7745 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)