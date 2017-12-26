India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.24 pct

Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/01/18) 18.50/20.25 03.29/03.61 04.88/05.20 2M(28/02/18) 40.75/42.50 03.75/03.91 05.39/05.56 3M(28/03/18) 62.75/64.50 03.97/04.08 05.70/05.81 6M(28/06/18) 136.50/138.50 04.27/04.34 06.17/06.24 1Y(28/12/18) 270.75/272.75 04.23/04.26 06.45/06.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0538 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page NOTE : LIBOR RATE AS OF 22-DEC-2017 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)