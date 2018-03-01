India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.24 pct

Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Thursday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.01 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/04/18) 26.00/27.75 04.69/05.01 06.41/06.73 2M(07/05/18) 47.25/49.25 04.26/04.45 06.13/06.31 3M(06/06/18) 67.50/69.50 04.11/04.23 06.18/06.30 6M(06/09/18) 127.50/129.50 03.88/03.94 06.18/06.24 1Y(06/03/19) 245.25/247.25 03.76/03.79 06.40/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2261 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)