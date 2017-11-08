India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.96 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/12/17) 24.25/26.00 04.39/04.71 05.66/05.97 2M(10/01/18) 47.50/49.25 04.37/04.53 05.74/05.90 3M(12/02/18) 73.00/74.75 04.36/04.46 05.80/05.91 6M(10/05/18) 146.00/148.00 04.53/04.59 06.19/06.25 1Y(13/11/18) 285.00/287.00 04.34/04.38 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0592 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)