India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on Thursday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.00 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/12/17) 23.00/24.75 04.31/04.64 05.58/05.91 2M(16/01/18) 49.00/50.75 04.31/04.46 05.69/05.84 3M(14/02/18) 71.50/73.25 04.32/04.43 05.77/05.88 6M(14/05/18) 146.00/148.00 04.51/04.57 06.18/06.25 1Y(13/11/18) 281.50/283.50 04.34/04.37 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8967 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)