India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

Dec 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on Thursday compared with 6.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.65 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/01/18) 19.00/20.50 03.47/03.74 04.92/05.20 2M(12/02/18) 42.00/43.75 03.77/03.93 05.28/05.43 3M(12/03/18) 64.00/65.75 03.98/04.09 05.55/05.66 6M(11/06/18) 141.75/143.75 04.40/04.47 06.19/06.25 1Y(11/12/18) 279.25/281.25 04.33/04.36 06.44/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5388 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)