India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.26 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/12/17) 25.00/26.75 04.40/04.71 05.67/05.97 2M(09/01/18) 47.50/49.25 04.39/04.55 05.75/05.92 3M(09/02/18) 71.50/73.25 04.38/04.48 05.81/05.92 6M(09/05/18) 146.00/148.00 04.54/04.61 06.20/06.26 1Y(09/11/18) 283.00/285.00 04.37/04.40 06.34/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8064 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)