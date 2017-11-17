India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.26 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.26 percent on Friday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.76 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/17) 23.00/24.50 04.32/04.60 05.63/05.91 2M(22/01/18) 47.00/48.75 04.27/04.43 05.68/05.84 3M(21/02/18) 70.00/72.00 04.28/04.41 05.76/05.88 6M(21/05/18) 145.00/147.00 04.51/04.57 06.20/06.26 1Y(26/11/18) 283.50/285.50 04.31/04.34 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8462 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)