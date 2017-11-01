India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.26 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.26 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.02 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/12/17) 24.50/26.25 04.47/04.79 05.74/06.06 2M(03/01/18) 48.00/49.75 04.45/04.61 05.80/05.96 3M(05/02/18) 73.75/75.50 04.44/04.54 05.86/05.96 6M(03/05/18) 146.00/148.00 04.56/04.63 06.20/06.26 1Y(05/11/18) 284.50/286.50 04.39/04.42 06.35/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5256 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)