India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.26 pct

Nov 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.26 percent on Friday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.89 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/12/17) 23.25/25.00 04.38/04.71 05.65/05.98 2M(08/01/18) 48.25/50.00 04.40/04.56 05.76/05.92 3M(07/02/18) 71.50/73.50 04.39/04.52 05.82/05.94 6M(07/05/18) 145.50/147.50 04.54/04.61 06.19/06.26 1Y(09/11/18) 283.25/285.25 04.36/04.39 06.33/06.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5764 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)