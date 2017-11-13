India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Monday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/17) 23.75/25.25 04.42/04.70 05.69/05.97 2M(16/01/18) 48.25/50.00 04.34/04.50 05.73/05.88 3M(15/02/18) 71.75/73.50 04.35/04.46 05.80/05.91 6M(15/05/18) 147.00/149.00 04.53/04.59 06.21/06.27 1Y(15/11/18) 283.25/285.25 04.33/04.36 06.32/06.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4272 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)