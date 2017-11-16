India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Nov 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Thursday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.87 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/12/17) 23.50/24.75 04.38/04.61 05.68/05.92 2M(22/01/18) 48.25/49.75 04.28/04.41 05.69/05.82 3M(20/02/18) 70.75/72.50 04.30/04.41 05.77/05.88 6M(21/05/18) 147.00/149.00 04.51/04.58 06.21/06.27 1Y(20/11/18) 282.50/284.50 04.33/04.36 06.34/06.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2969 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)