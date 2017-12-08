India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Friday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/01/18) 18.50/20.25 03.38/03.70 04.85/05.17 2M(12/02/18) 40.75/42.75 03.72/03.90 05.24/05.42 3M(12/03/18) 63.00/65.00 03.96/04.09 05.55/05.68 6M(12/06/18) 141.75/143.75 04.41/04.47 06.20/06.27 1Y(12/12/18) 279.75/281.75 04.34/04.37 06.47/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4649 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)