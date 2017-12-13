FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct
December 13, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.53 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(16/01/18)   19.00/20.75    03.36/03.67   04.86/05.17
  2M(15/02/18)   40.75/42.50    03.72/03.88   05.27/05.44
  3M(15/03/18)   62.75/64.50    03.95/04.06   05.57/05.69
  6M(15/06/18)  141.00/143.00   04.39/04.45   06.21/06.27
  1Y(17/12/18)  281.00/283.00   04.34/04.37   06.49/06.52
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4525 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

