India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Dec 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.53 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/01/18) 19.00/20.75 03.36/03.67 04.86/05.17 2M(15/02/18) 40.75/42.50 03.72/03.88 05.27/05.44 3M(15/03/18) 62.75/64.50 03.95/04.06 05.57/05.69 6M(15/06/18) 141.00/143.00 04.39/04.45 06.21/06.27 1Y(17/12/18) 281.00/283.00 04.34/04.37 06.49/06.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4525 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)