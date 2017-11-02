India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.27 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Thursday compared with 6.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.89 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/12/17) 23.50/25.25 04.43/04.76 05.69/06.02 2M(08/01/18) 49.25/51.25 04.42/04.60 05.78/05.96 3M(06/02/18) 71.75/73.75 04.41/04.53 05.83/05.96 6M(07/05/18) 146.75/148.75 04.56/04.62 06.20/06.27 1Y(06/11/18) 283.50/285.50 04.39/04.42 06.36/06.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)