India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.28 pct
#Company News
December 14, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 2 days

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.28 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.28 percent on
Thursday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.38 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(18/01/18)   18.25/20.25    03.34/03.71   04.86/05.23
  2M(20/02/18)   42.25/44.25    03.75/03.93   05.31/05.49
  3M(19/03/18)   63.75/65.75    03.98/04.10   05.62/05.74
  6M(18/06/18)  140.50/142.50   04.38/04.45   06.21/06.28
  1Y(18/12/18)  278.00/280.00   04.32/04.36   06.49/06.52
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2798 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

