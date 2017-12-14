India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.28 pct

Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.28 percent on Thursday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.38 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/01/18) 18.25/20.25 03.34/03.71 04.86/05.23 2M(20/02/18) 42.25/44.25 03.75/03.93 05.31/05.49 3M(19/03/18) 63.75/65.75 03.98/04.10 05.62/05.74 6M(18/06/18) 140.50/142.50 04.38/04.45 06.21/06.28 1Y(18/12/18) 278.00/280.00 04.32/04.36 06.49/06.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2798 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)